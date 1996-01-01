11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two compounds are said to be isomers of each other if they have the same molecular formula but different chemical structures. Calculate the reaction enthalpy for the gas-phase isomerization of methyl formate into acetic acid.
Use the following bond enthalpies:
C—C: 348 kJ/mol
C—H: 413 kJ/mol
C—O: 358 kJ/mol
O—H: 463 kJ/mol
C═O: 799 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+40 kJ/mol
B
−40 kJ/mol
C
−25 kJ/mol
D
+35 kJ/mol