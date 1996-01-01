Two compounds are said to be isomers of each other if they have the same molecular formula but different chemical structures. Calculate the reaction enthalpy for the gas-phase isomerization of methyl formate into acetic acid.

Use the following bond enthalpies:

C—C: 348 kJ/mol

C—H: 413 kJ/mol

C—O: 358 kJ/mol

O—H: 463 kJ/mol

C═O: 799 kJ/mol