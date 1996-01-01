18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the [OH−] ion concentration and pH of a solution made by diluting 15.0 mL of 0.0225 M NaOH solution to a final volume of 545 mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[OH−] = 6.19×10−4 M; pH = 10.792
B
[OH−] = 2.45×10−3 M; pH = 11.512
C
[OH−] = 4.22×10−4 M; pH = 10.511
D
[OH−] = 8.07×10−5 M; pH = 9.985