15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph below shows the time-dependent change in the concentration of NO.
If NO decomposes at 520 °C based on the following equation,
2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g)
what is the average rate of consumption of NO over the time interval 0—20 s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The average rate of consumption is 3.0×10—3 M/s.
B
The average rate of consumption is 5.0×10—3 M/s.
C
The average rate of consumption is 1.5×10—3 M/s.
D
The average rate of consumption is 2.5×10—3 M/s.