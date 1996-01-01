17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
104PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methylammonium chloride (CH3NH3Cl ), a strong electrolyte, completely dissociates into CH3NH3+ and Cl−. What is the chemical equation that makes the aqueous solution of CH3NH3Cl have an acidic pH?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇋ CH3NH3+(aq) + OH−(aq)
B
CH3NH2(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌ CH3NH3+(aq) + H2O(l)
C
CH3NH3+(aq) + OH−(aq) ⇌ CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l)
D
CH3NH3+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3NH2(aq) + H3O+(aq)