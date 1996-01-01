3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perfluoromethyldecalin is widely regarded as a blood replacement. The combustion analysis of 31.468 mg perfluoromethyldecalin produced 29.751 mg of CO2. Identify whether the molecular formula of perfluoromethyldecalin is C11F20 or C11F20O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecular formula of perfluoromethyldecalin is C11F20.
B
The molecular formula of perfluoromethyldecalin is C11F20O.