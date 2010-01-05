17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Auto-Ionization
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4×10−14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H3O+] = 2.4×10−14; pH = 13.62
B
[H3O+] = 1.5×10−7; pH = 6.82
C
[H3O+] = 5.5×10−7; pH = 6.26
D
[H3O+] = 1.0×10−7; pH = 7.00