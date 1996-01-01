16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following equilibrium:
2NO(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2NOBr(g)
At 600 K, the partial pressures of the three gases in the equilibrium mixture, NO, Br2, and NOBr, are 0.150 atm, 0.115 atm, and 0.348 atm, respectively.
Determine the value of Kc at this temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.30×103
B
9.51×10−1
C
1.43×10−1
D
8.26×10−2