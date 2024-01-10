3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction: 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g). Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 15.2 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?
Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction: 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g). Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 15.2 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50.0 g H2SO4 needed; 10.0 g H2 produced
B
105 g H2SO4 needed; 98.2 H2 produced
C
3.12 g H2SO4 needed; 0.50 g H2 produced
D
82.9 g H2SO4 needed; 1.70 g H2 produced