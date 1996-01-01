16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
The formation of hydrogen chloride (HCl) through a reaction of hydrogen (H2) and chlorine (Cl2) is a reversible reaction that takes place according to the following equation:
H2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2HCl(g)
When the reaction is carried out at 450 °C, the equilibrium mixture contains the following amounts: [H2] = 1.22 M, [Cl2] = 1.35 M and [HCl] = 0.67 M.
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant (Kc) for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.67
B
0.273
C
0.202
D
4.95