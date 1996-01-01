The formation of hydrogen chloride (HCl) through a reaction of hydrogen (H 2 ) and chlorine (Cl 2 ) is a reversible reaction that takes place according to the following equation:

H 2(g) + Cl 2(g) ⇌ 2HCl (g)

When the reaction is carried out at 450 °C, the equilibrium mixture contains the following amounts: [H 2 ] = 1.22 M, [Cl 2 ] = 1.35 M and [HCl] = 0.67 M.