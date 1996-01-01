18. Aqueous Equilibrium
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.396 M in CH3NH2 and 0.178 M in CH3NH3Br
Calculate initial and final pH after adding 0.0250 mol of KOH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Before: 10.997, After: 11.453
B
Before: 3.000, After: 2.550
C
Before: 9.250, After: 9.630
D
Before: 7.560, After: 8.120