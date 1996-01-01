9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A laser cutter can cut an acrylic board in 29.0 s. Calculate the number of photons used in cutting if the laser has a wavelength of 1064 nm and a power of 120 W.
A laser cutter can cut an acrylic board in 29.0 s. Calculate the number of photons used in cutting if the laser has a wavelength of 1064 nm and a power of 120 W.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.58 x1022 photon
B
5.64 x1024 photon
C
1.86 x1022 photon
D
7.84 x1023 photon