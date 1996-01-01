15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following reactions is the most exothermic and which is the most endothermic.
Reaction A. Ea = 10 kJ/mol; ΔE = −30 kJ/mol
Reaction B. Ea = 50 kJ/mol; ΔE = +25 kJ/mol
Reaction C. Ea = 20 kJ/mol; ΔE = −40 kJ/mol
Determine which of the following reactions is the most exothermic and which is the most endothermic.
Reaction A. Ea = 10 kJ/mol; ΔE = −30 kJ/mol
Reaction B. Ea = 50 kJ/mol; ΔE = +25 kJ/mol
Reaction C. Ea = 20 kJ/mol; ΔE = −40 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction C is the most exothermic because it has the largest negative value for ΔE, while Reaction B is the most endothermic because it has the largest positive value for ΔE.
B
Reaction B is the most exothermic because it has the largest Ea, while Reaction C is the most endothermic because it has the largest negative value for ΔE.
C
Reaction A is the most exothermic because it has the smallest Ea, while reaction B is the most endothermic because it has the largest Ea.
D
Cannot be determined with just the Ea and the ΔE.