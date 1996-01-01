6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is a measure of alcohol (ethanol, C2H6O) in the blood in grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. For drivers under 21, the limit can be as low as 0.02 in some states. Calculate this the BAC of 0.02 in terms of molarity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0002 M
B
0.0451 M
C
0.2154 M
D
0.0043 M