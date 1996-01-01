18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the titration of 15.0 mL of 0.113 M carbonic acid (H2CO3) with 0.129 M NaOH, how much volume of the base is needed to reach each equivalence point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
First equivalence point: 15.0 mL
Second equivalence point: 30.0 mL
B
First equivalence point: 30.0 mL
Second equivalence point: 15.0 mL
C
First equivalence point: 13.1 mL
Second equivalence point: 26.2 mL
D
First equivalence point: 26.2 mL
Second equivalence point: 13.1 mL
