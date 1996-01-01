An unknown mass of a PbCO 3 is allowed to react with 200.0 mL of 0.1253 M H 2 SO 4 . This forms a solution of PbSO 4 and CO 2 gas, which is removed via heat. The resulting solution is titrated with 65.20 mL of 0.1344 M NaOH to completely neutralize the excess acid. Calculate the volume of CO 2 gas formed by the initial reaction if the density of CO 2 at 25 ºC is 1.808 g/L.