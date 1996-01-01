6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown mass of a PbCO3 is allowed to react with 200.0 mL of 0.1253 M H2SO4. This forms a solution of PbSO4 and CO2 gas, which is removed via heat. The resulting solution is titrated with 65.20 mL of 0.1344 M NaOH to completely neutralize the excess acid. Calculate the volume of CO2 gas formed by the initial reaction if the density of CO2 at 25 ºC is 1.808 g/L.
An unknown mass of a PbCO3 is allowed to react with 200.0 mL of 0.1253 M H2SO4. This forms a solution of PbSO4 and CO2 gas, which is removed via heat. The resulting solution is titrated with 65.20 mL of 0.1344 M NaOH to completely neutralize the excess acid. Calculate the volume of CO2 gas formed by the initial reaction if the density of CO2 at 25 ºC is 1.808 g/L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.228 L
B
0.503 L
C
0.791 L
D
0.826 L