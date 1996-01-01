17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aqueous solution contains (NH4)2S. List all the Bronsted-Lowry acid and base present initially and write the principal acid-base reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bronsted-Lowry acid: NH4+Bronsted-Lowry base: S2–Reaction: NH3 + HS– ⇌ NH4+ + S2–
B
Bronsted-Lowry acid: NH3Bronsted-Lowry base: HS–Reaction: NH4+ + S2– ⇌ NH3 + HS–
C
Bronsted-Lowry acid: NH4+Bronsted-Lowry base: S2–Reaction: NH4+ + S2– ⇌ NH3 + HS–
D
Bronsted-Lowry acid: NH3Bronsted-Lowry base: HS–Reaction: NH3 + HS– ⇌ NH4+ + S2–