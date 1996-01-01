18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are representations of the initial concentrations of a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.15) and its potassium salt KA. Draw a representation of the equilibrium state of solution (4) upon the addition of 1 OH− ion. (The potassium ions and water molecules were omitted for clarity).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D