18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a buffer?
Which of the following is a buffer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.150 M CH3COOH and 500 mL of 0.150 M NaOH
B
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.150 M CH3COOH and 50 mL of 0.150 M NaOH
C
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.150 M CH3COOH and 50 mL of 0.150 M HCl
D
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.150 M CH3COOK and 50 mL of 0.150 M KCl