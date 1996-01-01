The combustion of phenol (C 6 H 5 OH) produces carbon dioxide and water. After 10.6 mL of phenol (density = 1.07 g/mL) is allowed to burn in the presence of 52.9 g of oxygen gas, 5.32 mL of water (density = 1.00 g/mL) is collected. Determine the percent yield for the reaction. (Hint: Write a balanced equation for the combustion of phenol.)