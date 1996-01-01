16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two equilibrium states of the dissociation reaction PQ ⇌ P + Q at two different temperatures are shown in the diagrams below.
Identify whether the reaction is exothermic or endothermic and justify your answer using Le Chatelier's principle.
ANSWERS
A
The reaction proceeds forward as the temperature increases, "heat" is considered as a reactant therefore the reaction is endothermic.
B
The reaction proceeds forward as the temperature increases, "heat" is considered as a reactant therefore the reaction is exothermic.