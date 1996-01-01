6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq). The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.13 g. Determine the percent yield.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
66.7%
B
3.74%
C
30.1%
D
116%