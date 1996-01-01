A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) → PbCl 2 (s) + 2 KNO 3 (aq). The solid PbCl 2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.13 g. Determine the percent yield.