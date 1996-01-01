22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry Functional Groups in Chemistry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following molecules contains a carbonyl group? Methyl methanoate, 1-ethoxybutane, 1-propanol, and 2-pentanone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-ethoxybutane and 1-propanol
B
2-pentanone and methyl methanoate
C
1-ethoxybutane and 2-pentanone
D
1-propanol and methyl methanoate