Using the ideal van der Waals equation and then the ideal gas equation, calculate the pressure of a 3.524-mol sample of N 2 gas in a 0.8500-L flask at 415°C. Within the limits of the significant figures justified by these parameters, will the ideal gas equation overestimate or underestimate the pressure? If so, by how much? For N 2 , a = 1.39 L2atm/mol2 and b = 0.0391 L/mol.