7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the ideal van der Waals equation and then the ideal gas equation, calculate the pressure of a 3.524-mol sample of N2 gas in a 0.8500-L flask at 415°C. Within the limits of the significant figures justified by these parameters, will the ideal gas equation overestimate or underestimate the pressure? If so, by how much? For N2, a = 1.39 L2atm/mol2 and b = 0.0391 L/mol.
A
Pideal = 141.2 atm; PvdW = 255.5 atm; The ideal gas equation underestimate the pressure by 0.81.
B
Pideal = 234.1 atm; PvdW = 144.6 atm; The ideal gas equation overestimate the pressure by 0.38.
C
Pideal = 141.2 atm; PvdW = 144.6 atm; The ideal gas equation underestimate the pressure by 0.024.
D
Pideal = 234.1 atm; PvdW = 255.5 atm; The ideal gas equation underestimate the pressure by 0.091.