16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the equilibrium reaction below:
2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 NOCl(g)
What is the effect of removing Cl2(g) from the equilibrium mixture?
Consider the equilibrium reaction below:
2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 NOCl(g)
What is the effect of removing Cl2(g) from the equilibrium mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The equilibrium will shift to the right and the amount of NOCl increases.
B
The equilibrium will shift to the left and the amount of NOCl decreases.
C
Removing Cl2 will not have an effect on the equilibrium mixture.