6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 100 proof (50% V/V) Scotch whisky is about 8.60 M ethanol (C2H5OH). Calculate the volume of ethanol needed to make a 750 mL solution that would be as strong as scotch whiskey assuming a density of 0.789 g/mL of ethanol.
A 100 proof (50% V/V) Scotch whisky is about 8.60 M ethanol (C2H5OH). Calculate the volume of ethanol needed to make a 750 mL solution that would be as strong as scotch whiskey assuming a density of 0.789 g/mL of ethanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
86.7 mL
B
100 mL
C
263 mL
D
377 mL