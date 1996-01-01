The following solutions were mixed and organic solvent added, according to the data below:

Solutions Organic layer color

Experiment 1: NaCl (aq) and I 2 (aq) yellow

Experiment 2: NaCl (aq) and F 2 (aq) yellow

Experiment 3: NaI (aq) and Cl 2 (aq) yellow

Select the best choice:

a) only I 2 is able to displace Cl ions

b) I 2 and F 2 are unable to displace Cl ions

c) F 2 capable of displaying Cl and I ions