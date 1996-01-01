6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following solutions were mixed and organic solvent added, according to the data below:
Solutions Organic layer color
Experiment 1: NaCl (aq) and I2 (aq) yellow
Experiment 2: NaCl (aq) and F2 (aq) yellow
Experiment 3: NaI (aq) and Cl2 (aq) yellow
Select the best choice:
a) only I2 is able to displace Cl ions
b) I2 and F2 are unable to displace Cl ions
c) F2 capable of displaying Cl and I ions
d) I2 and F2 are both able to displace Cl ions
