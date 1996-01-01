14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of ascorbic acid (C6H8O6) was prepared in 180.0 g of water. The solution was found to have a boiling point of 101.25 °C. Find the molality of the solution. The value of Kb for water is 0.52 °C•kg/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 mol/kg
B
2.1 mol/kg
C
2.4 mol/kg
D
3.2 mol/kg