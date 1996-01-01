11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen bromide (HBr) has a dipole moment of 0.827 D and a bond length of 1.41 Angstrom. Given that bromine is more electronegative than hydrogen, determine the charge on the hydrogen atom relative to the charge of an electron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–0.122
B
+0.122
C
–0.115
D
+0.115
E
–0.042
F
+0.042