6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
It takes 6.15 g of Fe(NO3)3 dissolved in water to make 300 mL of solution. Calculate the molar concentration of NO3- ions, if the molar mass of Fe(NO3)3 is 241.9 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.254 M
B
0.0847 M
C
0.0254 M
D
0.0228 M
E
2.54 x 10-4M