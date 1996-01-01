14. Solutions
Molality
14. Solutions Molality
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two identical volumetric flasks are both filled with the same volume of the same solution. If one of the flasks has a higher temperature than the other as illustrated below, which one will have a greater molality?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Flask A has a higher molality
B
Flask B has a higher molality
C
Both flasks have the same molality