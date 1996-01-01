Consider the titration of selenic acid (H 2 SeO 4 ), a diprotic acid, with an aqueous KOH solution. The diagrams below depict different stages of titration. For simplicity, K+ ions and water molecules are not shown.

Match each diagram to the correct stages of titration:

(i) First half-equivalence point

(ii) Second half-equivalence point

(iii) Second equivalence point

(iv) After the second equivalence point