18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the titration of selenic acid (H2SeO4), a diprotic acid, with an aqueous KOH solution. The diagrams below depict different stages of titration. For simplicity, K+ ions and water molecules are not shown.
Match each diagram to the correct stages of titration:
(i) First half-equivalence point
(ii) Second half-equivalence point
(iii) Second equivalence point
(iv) After the second equivalence point
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) (iv) After the second equivalence point
(b) (i) First half-equivalence point
(c) (ii) Second half-equivalence point
(d) (iii) Second equivalence point
B
(a) (i) First half-equivalence point
(b) (iii) Second equivalence point
(c) (iv) After the second equivalence point
(d) (ii) Second half-equivalence point
C
(a) (iii) Second equivalence point
(b) (ii) Second half-equivalence point
(c) (i) First half-equivalence point
(d) (iv) After the second equivalence point
D
(a) (ii) Second half-equivalence point
(b) (iv) After the second equivalence point
(c) (iii) Second equivalence point
(d) (i) First half-equivalence point
