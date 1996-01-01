11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogenation reactions are used to add hydrogen across double bonds in hydrocarbons and other organic compounds. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the hydrogenation reaction.
CH3–CH=CH2(g) + H2(g) → CH3–CH2–CH3(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–7884 kJ/mol
B
–475 kJ/mol
C
–739 kJ/mol
D
–128 kJ/mol