6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the activity series, write balanced chemical equations (if applicable) for the reaction of hydrogen gas with lead nitrate solution.
Using the activity series, write balanced chemical equations (if applicable) for the reaction of hydrogen gas with lead nitrate solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2(g) + 2 PbNO2(aq) → 2 Pb(s) + 2 HNO2(aq)
B
H2(g) + 2 PbNO3(aq) → 2 Pb(s) + 2 HNO3(aq)
C
H2(g) + 2 LdNO3(aq) → 2 Ld(s) + 2 HNO3(aq)
D
No reaction