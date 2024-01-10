2. Atoms & Elements
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes, bromine-79 atomic mass = 78.9183 u; abundance = 50.69%, and bromine-81 atomic mass = 80.9163 u; abundance = 49.31%. Calculate the atomic weight of bromine.
A
79.72 u
B
80.21 u
C
80.13 u
D
79.90 u