Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add carbonates. The carbonate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from the solution. A solution is 0.070 M in calcium sulfate and 0.093 M in magnesium chloride. What mass of sodium carbonate would you add to 2.0 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume a complete reaction.