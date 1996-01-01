6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add carbonates. The carbonate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from the solution. A solution is 0.070 M in calcium sulfate and 0.093 M in magnesium chloride. What mass of sodium carbonate would you add to 2.0 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume a complete reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
56.2 g
B
12.1 g
C
27.8 g
D
34.6 g