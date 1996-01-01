20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given cell, identify each of the following:
i. Anode and cathode.
ii. The direction of electron flow.
iii. Describe what happens to the concentration of Cu2+ in each half-cell.
