11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Coulomb's law can be used to determine theoretical atomic radii if ionization energies are known. Calculate the average atomic radius for a lithium atom (First ionization enthalpy = 520 kJ/mol). Compare the calculated value with the actual atomic radius of the lithium atom and describe why the two values are different.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
240 pm; Higher than actual
B
267 pm: Higher than actual
C
290 pm: Lower than actual
D
300 pm: Lower than actual