16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Deuterated dichloromethane (CD2Cl2) is used as an NMR solvent. In the presence of dichloromethane, the following exchange of hydrogen isotopes occurs: CD2Cl2(aq) + CH2Cl2(aq) ⇌ 2 CHDCl2(aq) Kc = 2.65 at 298 K. What are the equilibrium concentrations in moles of CD2Cl2, CH2Cl2, and CHDCl2 when 2.00 mol of CD2Cl2 is mixed with 2.00 mol of CH2Cl2 at 298 K? Assume that the mixture's density is fixed at 1.33 g/cm3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 mol CHDCl2, 2.9 mol CD2Cl2, 2.9 mol CH2Cl2
B
1.8 mol CHDCl2, 1.1 mol CD2Cl2, 1.1 mol CH2Cl2
C
0.94 mol CHDCl2, 1.5 mol CD2Cl2, 1.5 mol CH2Cl2
D
0.94 mol CHDCl2, 2.5 mol CD2Cl2, 2.5 mol CH2Cl2