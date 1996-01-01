Deuterated dichloromethane (CD 2 Cl 2 ) is used as an NMR solvent. In the presence of dichloromethane, the following exchange of hydrogen isotopes occurs: CD 2 Cl 2 (aq) + CH 2 Cl 2 (aq) ⇌ 2 CHDCl 2 (aq) K c = 2.65 at 298 K. What are the equilibrium concentrations in moles of CD 2 Cl 2 , CH 2 Cl 2 , and CHDCl 2 when 2.00 mol of CD 2 Cl 2 is mixed with 2.00 mol of CH 2 Cl 2 at 298 K? Assume that the mixture's density is fixed at 1.33 g/cm3.