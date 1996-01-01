11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the average molar bond enthalpy of the silicon-bromine bond in the SiBr4 molecule using the following values:
ΔH Br(g) = 111.9 kJ/mol
ΔH Si(g) = 450.0 kJ/mol
ΔH SiBr4(g) = –415.5 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1313 kJ/mol
B
328.2 kJ/mol
C
–1313 kJ/mol
D
–328.2 kJ/mol
E
244.3 kJ/mol