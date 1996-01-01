10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
When neutral atoms pass through a magnetic field shown in the image below, atoms with unpaired electrons are deflected in random directions. This observation serves as evidence for what?
When neutral atoms pass through a magnetic field shown in the image below, atoms with unpaired electrons are deflected in random directions. This observation serves as evidence for what?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The observation is evidence of the mass of atoms
B
The observation is evidence of the existence of quantum numbers
C
The observation is evidence of the speed of atoms
D
The observation is evidence of the existence of electron spins.