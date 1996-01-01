16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium As4O6(s) + 6 C(s) ⇌ As4(g) + 6 CO(g) was studied in an experiment. Equal amounts of As4O6(s) and C(s) were added to reaction vessels A and B as shown below and allowed to reach equilibrium.
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Vessel A will contain more gaseous products.
B
Vessel B will contain more gaseous products.
C
Both vessels will have equal amounts of gaseous products.