14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true about saturated solutions?
A
The solution and pure solvent are in equilibrium for a saturated solution.
B
The solution and undissolved solute are in equilibrium for a saturated solution.
C
The pure solvent and undissolved solute are in equilibrium for a saturated solution.
D
The solution is not in equilibrium for a saturated solution