Hydrogen chloride gas can be rapidly formed by directly combining hydrogen gas and chlorine gas above 250 °C. If the K c for the reaction is 121, and a mixture of H 2 , Cl 2 , and HCl at equilibrium contains 1.54×10-3 M H 2 and 1.54×10-3 M Cl 2 , determine the concentration of HCl.

H 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ 2 HCl (g)