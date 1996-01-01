16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen chloride gas can be rapidly formed by directly combining hydrogen gas and chlorine gas above 250 °C. If the Kc for the reaction is 121, and a mixture of H2, Cl2, and HCl at equilibrium contains 1.54×10-3 M H2 and 1.54×10-3 M Cl2, determine the concentration of HCl.
H2 (g) + Cl2 (g) ⇌ 2 HCl (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.69×10-2 M
B
1.54×10-3 M
C
2.00×10-2 M
D
2.87×10-4 M