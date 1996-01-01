10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the ion that has a smaller radius, Co2+ or Co3+. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Co3+ has a smaller radius because Co3+ has fewer electrons and a higher effective nuclear charge compared to Co2+.
B
Co3+ has a smaller radius because Co3+ has more electrons and a lower effective nuclear charge compared to Co2+.
C
Co2+ has a smaller radius because Co2+ has more electrons and a lower effective nuclear charge compared to Co3+.