Assume you want to use the following half-reactions to make a voltaic cell:
C3+ (aq) + 3 e− → C(s) E°red = -0.20 V
D3+ (aq) + 3 e− → D(s) E°red = -0.40 V
Starting with an incomplete cell with electrodes immersed in water as shown below. Which of the following should you add to the cell to make it produce a standard emf?
a. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the C(s) electrode and D(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge between the two beakers.
b. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the D(s) electrode and C(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge between the two beakers.
c. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the C(s) electrode and D(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge in the beaker containing the C(s) electrode
d. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the D(s) electrode and C(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge in the beaker containing the D(s) electrode
