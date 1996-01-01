Assume you want to use the following half-reactions to make a voltaic cell:

C3+ (aq) + 3 e− → C(s) E° red = -0.20 V

D3+ (aq) + 3 e− → D(s) E° red = -0.40 V

Starting with an incomplete cell with electrodes immersed in water as shown below. Which of the following should you add to the cell to make it produce a standard emf?

a. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the C(s) electrode and D(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge between the two beakers.

b. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the D(s) electrode and C(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge between the two beakers.

c. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the C(s) electrode and D(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge in the beaker containing the C(s) electrode

d. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the D(s) electrode and C(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge in the beaker containing the D(s) electrode