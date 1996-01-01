Hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) is a toxic gas that inhibits cellular respiration. It is a weak diprotic acid and is often produced by anaerobic microbial decomposition of organic matter. A hydrogen sulfide solution has a pH of 5.85. Calculate the concentration of hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), bisulfide ion (HS−), and sulfide ion (S2−) in the solution assuming that the total concentration of the three species is 2.45×10−5 M.