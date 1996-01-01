17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a toxic gas that inhibits cellular respiration. It is a weak diprotic acid and is often produced by anaerobic microbial decomposition of organic matter. A hydrogen sulfide solution has a pH of 5.85. Calculate the concentration of hydrogen sulfide (H2S), bisulfide ion (HS−), and sulfide ion (S2−) in the solution assuming that the total concentration of the three species is 2.45×10−5 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H2S] = 2.29×10–7 M
[HS–] = 1.62×10–8 M
[S2–] = 1.49×10–11 M
B
[H2S] = 2.29×10–5 M
[HS–] = 1.62×10–6 M
[S2–] = 1.49×10–13 M
C
[H2S] = 1.45×10–5 M
[HS–] = 1.18×10–6 M
[S2–] = 3.55×10–13 M
D
[H2S] = 2.12×10–6 M
[HS–] = 3.05×10–7 M
[S2–] = 4.11×10–14 M
