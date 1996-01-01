18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.150 M HCl solution is used to titrate two separate base samples: A 25.00 mL 0.124 M NaOH solution and a 20.00 mL 0.184 M NH3 solution. Determine if each of the two solutions will be acidic, neutral, or basic at the equivalence point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both will be acidic at the equivalence point.
B
Basic for KOH titration and neutral for NH3 titration
C
Both will be neutral at the equivalence point.
D
Neutral for KOH titration and acidic for NH3 titration