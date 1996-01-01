Boron Family Reactions Practice Problems

The +1 oxidation state is the most stable state for Tl, but it is not as common for Ga. Calculate the standard potential and standard Gibbs free energy (in kJ) for the disproportionation reaction below to explain this phenomenon





3 M+(aq) → M3+ (aq) + 2 M (s) M = Ga or Tl





Is the reaction spontaneous for either Ga+ or Tl+? The relevant standard reduction potentials are listed below

Tl3+(aq) + 2 e-→ Tl+ (aq) E° = +1.25 V

Tl+(aq) + e-→ Tl (s) E° = -0.34 V

Ga3+(aq) + 2 e-→ Ga+ (aq) E° = -0.35 V

Ga+(aq) + e-→ Ga (s) E° = -0.20 V