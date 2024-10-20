The Scientific Method definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Scientific Method definitions
  • Observation
    Gathering information using senses or instruments, forming the basis of the scientific method.
  • Quantitative
    Type of observation involving numerical data, such as measurements or counts.
  • Qualitative
    Type of observation involving descriptive data, such as characteristics or qualities.
  • Hypothesis
    A proposed, testable explanation for an observation, predicting outcomes and reasons.
  • Theory
    A broad, testable hypothesis supported by extensive evidence, explaining phenomena.
  • Scientific Law
    A universally accepted, testable phenomenon considered true by the scientific community.
  • Falsification
    The process of proving a hypothesis or theory incorrect through testing.
  • Experiment
    A designed procedure to test a hypothesis by collecting and analyzing data.
  • Prediction
    A statement forecasting the outcome of a hypothesis based on prior knowledge.
  • Data Collection
    The process of gathering and measuring information to test a hypothesis.
  • Peer Review
    The evaluation of scientific work by others in the same field to ensure accuracy.
  • Primary Source
    Original materials or evidence used in research, such as observations or experiments.
  • Conclusion
    A decision reached after analyzing data, determining the validity of a hypothesis.
  • Scientific Method
    A systematic procedure for answering questions and gaining scientific knowledge.
  • Sodium Intake
    The amount of sodium consumed, relevant in experiments on blood pressure.