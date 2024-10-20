The Scientific Method definitions Flashcards
Observation
Gathering information using senses or instruments, forming the basis of the scientific method.Quantitative
Type of observation involving numerical data, such as measurements or counts.Qualitative
Type of observation involving descriptive data, such as characteristics or qualities.Hypothesis
A proposed, testable explanation for an observation, predicting outcomes and reasons.Theory
A broad, testable hypothesis supported by extensive evidence, explaining phenomena.Scientific Law
A universally accepted, testable phenomenon considered true by the scientific community.Falsification
The process of proving a hypothesis or theory incorrect through testing.Experiment
A designed procedure to test a hypothesis by collecting and analyzing data.Prediction
A statement forecasting the outcome of a hypothesis based on prior knowledge.Data Collection
The process of gathering and measuring information to test a hypothesis.Peer Review
The evaluation of scientific work by others in the same field to ensure accuracy.Primary Source
Original materials or evidence used in research, such as observations or experiments.Conclusion
A decision reached after analyzing data, determining the validity of a hypothesis.Scientific Method
A systematic procedure for answering questions and gaining scientific knowledge.Sodium Intake
The amount of sodium consumed, relevant in experiments on blood pressure.