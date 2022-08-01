ICE Chart
In order to calculate the equilibrium concentrations of compounds we need to use an ICE Chart.
Understanding an ICE Chart
An ICE Chart should be used when we are missing more than one equilibrium amount for compounds in our balanced equation.
Since our equilibrium constant K is involved in an ICE Chart then we must continue to ignore solids and liquids.
We have a solution where Ag(CN)2 –(g), CN – (g), and Ag+ (g) have an equilibrium constant, K, equal to 1.8 x 10-19. If the equilibrium concentrations of Ag(CN)2 – and CN – are 0.030 and 0.10 respectively, what is the equilibrium concentration of Ag+
We place 2.5 mol of CO and 2.5 mol of CO3 in a 10.0 L flask and let the system come to equilibrium
For the reaction:N2 (g) + 2 O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g), Kc = 8.3 x 10 -10 at 25°C. What is the concentration of N2 gas at equilibrium when the concentration of NO2 is twice the concentration of O2 gas?
When 0.600 atm of NO2 was allowed to come to equilibrium the total pressure was 0.875 atm
An important reaction in the formation of acid rain listed below.2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 SO3 (g)Initially, 0.023 M SO2 and 0.015 M O2 are mixed and allowed to react in an evacuated flask at 340 oC
If Kc is 32.7 at 300oC for the reaction below
At a given temperature the gas phase reaction:N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.00 x 10 -15. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask.
The Quadratic Formula
- A mixture of 0.2000 mol of CO2, 0.1000 mol of H2, and 0.1600 mol of H2O is placed in a 2.000-L vessel. The fol...
- At 2000 C, the equilibrium constant for the reaction 2 NO1g2 Δ N21g2 + O21g2 is Kc = 2.4 * 103. If the initi...
- Consider the reaction and the associated equilibrium constant: aA(g) ⇌ bB(g) Kc = 4.0 Find the equilibrium con...
- For the equilibrium Br21g2 + Cl21g2 Δ 2 BrCl1g2 at 400 K, Kc = 7.0. If 0.25 mol of Br2 and 0.55 mol of Cl2 ...
- For the reaction shown here, Kc = 0.513 at 500 K. N2O4(g) ⇌ 2NO2(g) If a reaction vessel initially contains an...
- For the reaction shown here, Kc = 255 at 1000 K. CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) If a reaction mixture initially con...
- Consider the reaction: HC2H3O2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + C2H3O2-(aq) Kc = 1.8 * 10-5 at25°C If a solution init...
- Consider the reaction: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) Kc = 2.99 * 10-7 at227°C If a reaction mixture initially co...
- Consider the reaction: A(g) ⇌ B(g) + C(g) Find the equilibrium concentrations of A, B, and C for each value of...
- When 2.00 mol of SO2Cl2 is placed in a 2.00-L flask at 303 K, 56% of the SO2Cl2 decomposes to SO2 and Cl2 : SO...
- At 650 K, the reaction MgCO3(s) ⇌ MgO(s) + CO2(g) has Kp = 0.026. A 10.0-L container at 650 K has 1.0 g of MgO...
- For the equilibrium PH3BCl31s2 Δ PH31g2 + BCl31g2 Kp = 0.052 at 60 C. (b) After 3.00 g of solid PH3BCl3 is ad...
- A 0.831-g sample of SO3 is placed in a 1.00-L container and heated to 1100 K. The SO3 decomposes to SO2 and O...
- The equilibrium constant Kc for C1s2 + CO21g2Δ 2 CO1g2 is 1.9 at 1000 K and 0.133 at 298 K. (b) If excess C i...
- A reaction vessel at 27 °C contains a mixture of SO2 (P = 3.00 atm) and O2 (P = 1.00 atm). When a catalyst is ...
- The industrial solvent ethyl acetate is produced by the reac-tion of acetic acid with ethanol: CH3CO2H1soln2 +...
- At 70 K, CCl4 decomposes to carbon and chlorine. The Kp for the decomposition is 0.76. Find the starting press...
- The equilibrium constant for the reaction SO2(g) + NO2(g) ⇌ SO3(g) + NO(g) is Kc = 3.0. Find the amount of NO2...
- At 700 K, the equilibrium constant for the reaction CCl41g2 Δ C1s2 + 2 Cl21g2 is Kp = 0.76. A flask is charged...
- Carbon monoxide and chlorine gas react to form phosgene: CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) Kp = 3.10 at 700 K If a rea...
- Consider the hypothetical reaction A1g2 + 2 B1g2 Δ 2 C1g2, for which Kc = 0.25 at a certain temperature. A 1.0...
- Recalculate the equilibrium concentrations in Problem 15.93 if the initial concentrations are 2.24 M N2 and 0....
- The following equilibria were measured at 823 K: CoO1s2 + H21g2 ΔCo1s2 + H2O1g2 Kc = 67 H21g2 + CO21g2 ΔCO1g2 ...
- At 1000 K, the value of Kc for the reaction C1s2 + H2O1g2 ∆ CO1g2 + H21g2 is 3.0 * 10-2. Calculate the equilib...
- At 100 °C, Kc = 4.72 for the reaction 2 NO21g2 ∆ N2O41g2. An empty 10.0-L flask is filled with 4.60 g of NO2 a...
- The equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 is 4.20 at 600 K. When a quantity of g...
- The reaction of fumarate with water to form L-malate is catalyzed by the enzyme fumarase; Kc = 3.3 at 37°C. Wh...
- Vinegar contains acetic acid, a weak acid that is partially dissociated in aqueous solution: CH3CO2H1aq2 ∆ H+ ...
- Heavy water, symbolized D2O 1D = 2H2 finds use as a neutron moderator in nuclear reactors. In a mixture with o...
- Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocar- bon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simpl...
- The F ¬ F bond in F2 is relatively weak because the lone pairs of electrons on one F atom repel the lone pairs...
- Acetic acid tends to form dimers, 1CH3CO2H22, because of hydrogen bonding: The equilibrium constant Kc for thi...
- Acetic acid tends to form dimers, 1CH3CO2H22, because of hydrogen bonding: The equilibrium constant Kc for thi...
- A 79.2 g chunk of dry ice (solid CO2) and 30.0 g of graphite (carbon) were placed in an empty 5.00-L container...
- A 14.58 g quantity of N2O4 was placed in a 1.000-L reaction vessel at 400 K. The N2O4 decomposed to an equilib...
- The equilibrium constant for the dimerization of acetic acid in benzene solution is 1.51 * 102 at 25 °C. 2 CH3...
- For the decomposition reaction PCl51g2 ∆ PCl31g2 + Cl21g2, Kp = 381 at 600 K and Kc = 46.9 at 700 K. (b) If 1....